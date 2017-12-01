Lady Wildcats outscored by Murphysboro, Goreville

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team lost twice in recent action.

Murphysboro 63, A-J 61: The host Lady Red Devils fought back in the final quarter for a tie in regulation play and won in overtime in the first-round of their tournament Saturday, Jan. 7.

“We were in control the entire game,” A-J coach Matt Denny said. “We got in a hurry at the end. We’ve got to learn to finish.”

The Lady Wildcats missed a couple of layups and free throws in regulation play that could have won the game.

A-J, which built an early 10-0 lead, led 13-9 after one quarter. The Lady Wildcats were ahead 23-20 at the half and 40-36 headed into the final quarter.

Elle Basler had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals to lead A-J.

Angel Helm added 13 points and 9 rebounds. Connar Hadley, who was injured in the game, had 12 points, 9 rebounds and a steal.

Jasmin Foster had 8 points and 4 rebounds. Lexa Sharp had 7 points and 3 rebounds.

Goreville 54, A-J 34: The host Lady Wildcats couldn’t recover from a first quarter deficit in the non-conference loss at home Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Lady Blackcats led 9-8 after one quarter and 18-15 at the half. A-J trailed 34-24 going into the final quarter.

Basler had 9 points to lead the Lady Wildcats. Foster added 8 points, Helm 7, Hadley and Sydney Heath 3 apiece and Sharp 2.

A-J, 8-7, was scheduled to play Thursday, Jan. 12, at Herrin.