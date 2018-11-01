Home / Sports / Lady Wildcats post 1-1 record in recent action

Thu, 01/11/2018 - 9:26am admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team split in recent action.

Murphysboro 35, A-J 28: The Lady Wildcats fell behind early in the loss to host Murphysboro on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Angel Helm had 9 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals to lead A-J.

 Hunter Denny had 9 points, all three 3-pointers, and a rebound. Sydney Heath had 5 points, 7 rebounds and an assist. Connar Hadley had 3 points, 6 rebounds and a steal. Lexi Smith had 2 points and 2 assists.

A-J 55, Goreville 48: The visiting Lady Wildcats built an early lead on their way to the win in non-conference action Thursday, Jan. 4.

Heath had 28 points, (five 3-pointers), 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal to lead A-J. 

Helm added 11  points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists.  Julia Ellis had 10 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds and an assist. Hadley had 2 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and an assist. 

Morgan Wendling had 2 points and an assist and a rebound. Jasmin Foster had 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist.

A-J, 6-11 overall, is scheduled to play at home Thursday, today, against Herrin.

A-J’s junior varsity improved to 9-0 with a 44-33 win over Murphysboro and a 45-20 win over Goreville.

