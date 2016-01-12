Lady Wildcats rally to earn second place at Harrisburg Tournament

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team trailed at every break before bouncing back in the final quarter for a 52-50 win over Carmi to take second place in the Harrisburg Tournament Saturday, Nov. 26.

“Our kids showed resilence and were down by 14 in the third quarter and came back,” A-J coach Matt Denny said. “They are learning how to win.”

Carmi led 14-10 after one quarter and 25-20 at the half. The Lady Wildcats trailed 38-30 going into the final quarter.

A-J was 6 of 8 from the free throw line and won the rebounding battle, 23-14. Angel Helm was 2 for 2 from 3-point range.

Elle Basler led the way for the Lady Wildcats with 17 points, 6 steals, 3 rebounds and a block.

Jasmin Foster had 12 points, 3 rebounds and steals and a block.

Helm had 8 points, 5 rebounds and a steal and block.

Connar Hadley had 7 points, 6 rebounds and a steal. Lexi Smith had 6 points, 2 rebounds and a block. Jaycee Woodward had 2 points and 2 rebounds.

Basler and Helm were both named to the all-tournament team.

Harrisburg 42, A-J 21: The Lady Wildcats fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in the tourney loss Friday, Nov. 25.

“We just couldn’t buy a basket,” Denny said. “That was the best defense I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching.”

A-J trailed 8-0 after one quarter and 23-7 at the half.

Basler had 4 points, 3 rebounds, steals and blocks.Helm had 4 points, 4 rebounds and a steal.

Foster had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Sydney Heath had 4 points and 2 rebounds.

Hunter Denny had 3 points and 2 steals. Sharp had 2 points and 3 rebounds.

The Lady Wildcats were out rebounded, 30-20.

A-J, 3-1, was set to play Thursday, Dec. 1, at Marion.