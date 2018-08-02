Lady Wildcats rally for regional victory

After trailing early 10-3, the Anna-Jonesboro Communtiy High School girls’ basketball team came back for a 56-33 win over Wayne City in first-round action at the Harrisburg Class 2A regional Monday, Feb. 5.

The Lady Wildcats trailed 15-9 after one quarter and fought back for a 22-21 halftime lead. A-J led 40-29 after three periods.

Sydney Heath led the way with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Angel Helm had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and a blocked shot.

Jaly Watkins had 9 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Connar Hadley had 8 points,10 rebounds and a steal and block.

Anna Hess had 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Lexi Smith had 4 points, 2 assists and a steal. Hunter Denny had 3 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.

The game had two lead changes and two ties. The Lady Indians had 10 turnovers to the Lady Wildcats 7.

Eldorado defeated Johnson City 43-38 in other regional action.

A-J, 12-17, was scheduled to play Carmi-White County on Tuesday. Eldorado was going against Harrisburg in the other game. The Lady Bulldogs were undefeated heading into the game.

The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, today.