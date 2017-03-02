Lady Wildcats score win over Pinckneyville

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team split in recent action.

Sesser-Valier 51, A-J 42: The Lady Wildcats fell behind early in the non-conference home loss Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Lady Red Devils built a 6-0 lead before A-J’s Elle Basler and Angel Helm came back to tie the game with back to back 3-pointers.

S-V then went on a run to outscore A-J 10-4 to pull ahead for keeps 18-10 after the opening quarter.

Basler had 22 points to lead A-J. Helm added 9 points, Jasmin Foster 7 and Connar Hadley 4.

A-J 47, Pinckneyville 41: The visiting Lady Wildcats built an early lead on their way to the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division win Thursday, Jan. 19.

Basler scored 24 points and had 7 rebounds to lead A-J.

Hadley added 10 points and 7 rebounds. Helm had 7 points and 7 rebounds.

Foster had 4 points and 5 rebounds. Lexi Smith had 2 points and a rebound.

Lexa Sharp and Julia Ellis had 2 rebounds apiece and Sydney Heath had a rebound.

The Lady Wildcats improved to 15-11 overall and were scheduled to close out regular season play Thursday, Feb. 3, at Sparta. A-J hosts the Class 2A regional next week.