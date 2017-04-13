Lady Wildcats softball struggles in recent play

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team struggled in recent action with five losses.

Trico 5, A-J 1: Lexi Macy was 2-for-3 to lead the visiting Lady Wildcats in the non-conference loss Saturday, April 8.

Makenzie Carter was 1-for-3 with a home run for A-J. Morgan Wendling was 1-for-3.

Vienna 9, A-J 5: Hailley Abernathy was 2-for-4 to lead visiting A-J in the loss Friday, April 7.

Katie Williams, Macy and Carter were each 1-for-3.

Pinckneyville 7, A-J 3: Payton Alsip was 2-for-3 to lead the host Lady Wildcats in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division loss Thursday, April 6.

Wendling was 1-for-2. Carter was 1-for-3 and Williams 1-for-4.

Carter was the losing pitcher with a five-hitter.

Carterville 5, A-J 0: Wendling was 2-for-3 to lead visiting A-J in the conference loss Tuesday, April 4.

Losing pitcher Carter had a no-hitter going until the 6th inning. Family members noted that Carter has continued to play after sustaining a broken nose in a recent game.

Nashville 9, A-J 5: Jasmin Foster was 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs to lead host A-J in the conference loss Monday, April 3.

Carter was 2-for-4 with a home run. Abernathy was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Wendling and Alsip were each 1-for-3. Macy was 1-for-4 with a double.

A-J, 3-7, is scheduled to play Friday at Nashville.