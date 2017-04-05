Lady Wildcats softball team 2-2 in recent play

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team posted a 2-2 record in recent action.

Du Quoin 5, A-J 3: The visiting Lady Indians scored 4 runs in the 7th inning to post the win in a Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division game Friday, April 28.

Britni Helton was 2-for-3 to lead A-J. Mackenzie Carter was 1-for-2. Morgan Wendling and Lexi Macy were each 1-for-3. Katie Williams was 1-for-4.

Losing pitcher Carter scattered 9 hits to go with 5 strikeouts.

Herrin 7, A-J 3: Hailley Abernathy was 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs to lead host A-J in the loss Thursday, April 27.

Carter was 2-for-3. Williams was 2-for-4. Kenzie Conway was 1-for-3. Wendling and Macy were each 1-for-4.

Pitchers Carter and Helton combined to scatter 10 hits in the loss.

A-J 10, Carbondale 9: Williams was 3-for-4 with 2 doubles to lead visiting A-J to the non-conference win Tuesday, April 25.

Wendling was 3-for-5. Macy was 2-for-4 with a home run. Jasmin Foster was 2-for-4. Abernathy was 2-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Smith was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Conway was 1-for-4. Carter was 1-for-5 with a home run.

Carter was the winning pitcher, scattering 9 hits.

A-J 7, Sparta 0: Carter pitched and hit the visiting Lady Wildcats to the conference win Monday, April 24.

Carter pitched a one-hitter through 6 innings and was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles at the plate.

A-J’s Helton earned the save, pitching the final inning.

Smith was 3-for-4 for the Lady Wildcats. Macy, Williams and Payton Alsip were each 2-for-4. Conway was 1-for-3 and Wendling was 1-for-4.

A-J, 10-12, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Massac County.