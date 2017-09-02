Landmark achievement for team from local school

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team captured its first Class 1A regional title at West Frankfort Saturday, Feb. 4.

“It’s the first regional title in school history,”A-J wrestling coach Eric Massey said. “I’m very proud of this team and what they have accomplished.”

The Wildcats had two first-place efforts posted by Arieh Hart (152 pounds) and Ethan Krumrey (160 pounds). Hart has a 30-9 record and Krumrey is 22-9.

Hart won the title by beating Blaine Riley from Pinckneyville with a pin in 3:03. Krumrey beat Ian McMahan from Benton in a 10-4 decision. Hart gave Riley his first loss of the season.

Second-place efforts for the Wildcats were recorded by Lee Tellor, 13-9 (106 pounds); Jay Tellor, 19-16 (113 pounds); Nate Kisat, 29-8 (132 pounds); and Nick Jimenez, 29-7 (285 pounds).

Third-place efforts for A-J were recorded by Dylan Fox, 26-16 (145 pounds), and Nick Harvel, 27-10 (195 pounds).

A-J had 10 grapplers in the finals and advanced eight to the sectional.

The top three finishes in each weight class advance to the Vandalia sectional, which is scheduled this weekend.

Two A-J fourth-place finishers were Aidan Frick (120 pounds) and Nick Sanders (170 pounds). Massey said they will both go as alternates to the sectional and if someone fails to make weight in their class, they will compete.