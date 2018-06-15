Legion baseball slated next season in Anna

American Legion baseball will return to the area next year.

The Anna American Legion team, which was slated to begin again this year after several years absence, will not hit the playing field until next season.

Head A-J baseball coach Aaron Roberts, who is also the Anna American Legion coach, plans to begin conducting benefits for the program soon to help get the team off the ground.

The Anna American Legion had already previously agreed to help sponsor the team that has been absent from the Anna City Park for the last several years.

The Cobden American Legion team, which has been going strong the last couple of years in the Junior Division, is taking a break this summer and plans to return to the field next season in the Senior Division.

Cobden American Legion baseball coach Dana Pearson said the team plans to give the players a much needed break this summer and return to the field next year.

However, Cobden’s John Russell and Bayden Ditterline are both playing for other area American Legion teams this summer. Russell is on the Carbondale squad and Ditterline is a member of the Harrisburg team.

Shawnee baseball coach T.C. Schaefer said because of the injury bug to several of his key players this past season, the team members are taking the summer off and not playing.

Anna baseball coach Roberts could not be reached to find out if any of his players are participating with any of the area teams.