Lick Creek archery field trip

Over Christmas break, the second-year members of the Lick Creek 4-H archery club had the opportunity to take a field trip to Kevin’s Archery Center in Ava.

Students shot at the indoor range and participated in a techno hunt, in which they used their archery equipment to shoot an interactive video range.

The students voiced appreciation to Kevin’s Archery Center for the hospitality and expert advice that they received and look forward to an opportunity to go again.