Archery club members included, from left, Clayton Smith, Sophie Smiley, Will Smiley, Bryce Ecker, Levi Moutria, Payton Denny, Jude Smith and Wyatt Pinnon. Photo provided.

Lick Creek archery field trip

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 3:08pm admin

Over Christmas break, the second-year members of the Lick Creek 4-H archery club had the opportunity to take a field trip to Kevin’s Archery Center in Ava.

Students shot at the indoor range and participated in a techno hunt, in which they used their archery equipment to shoot an interactive video range.

The students voiced appreciation to Kevin’s Archery Center for the hospitality and expert advice that they received and look forward to an opportunity to go again. 

