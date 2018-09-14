Lick Creek cross country looking for third straight state title

Lick Creek School is coming off its second straight state cross country championship, looking to try to make it three straight, but with an extremely young team.

Lick Creek only has two 8th graders in Brodie Denny and Kaylee Stover, and only one 7th grader in Meranda Wright. Kenzie Stover is the lone 6th grader. Lick Creek has no 5th graders.

Jadyn Gerardi and Kylee Myers are 4th graders who should be extremely competitive at the varsity level. Running JV for Lick Creek are Mya Clutts and Natilyn Corbit.

Lick Creek started the season off by winning the Murphysboro Invitational with 53 points, outscoring Pinckneyville St. Bruno and Evansville, which both had 68, Herrin with 122 and Du Quoin with 156.

Lick Creek was led by Brodie Denny, who finished first overall with a time of 12:38. Jadyn Gerardi was second just behind Denny at 12:39.

Kaylee Stover was 9th, Kylee Myers 19th, Meranda Wright 22nd, Kenzee Stover finished 26th.

Payton Denny was the lone boy competitor for Lick Creek, finishing 23rd.

Lick Creek traveled to Pinckneyville for the Pinckneyville Invitational, where they finished second with 87 points just behind Freeburg, which had 69. Evansville was third with 118, Carterville with 130 and Salem at 140.

Lick Creek was led by Brodie Denny in third place, Jadyn Gerardi in 5th, Kaylee Stover in 15th, Kylee Myers in 29th, Kenzie Stover in 34th and Meranda Wright in 37th.

Lick Creek next traveled to Creal Springs to the Adams School Invitational.

Lick Creek ran all of its younger runners in the JV race, where they won first place over Harrisburg, Eldorado, Adams School, Unity Point, Crab Orchard and Unity Christian.

Jadyn Gerardi won the JV race, followed by Meranda Wright, Kenzie Stover, Kylee Myers, Mya Clutts and Natilyn Corbit.

Brodie Denny won the varsity race for the Lady Eagles as the only runner entered for the Eagles in that race.

Lick Creek next headed to West Frankfort, where team scores were not kept, but Lick Creek dominated the race, placing 4 in the top 10.

Teams included were Benton, Herrin, Massac County, West Frankfort, Nashville and Pope County, to name a few.

Brodie Denny led Lick Creek with a first place finish. Jadyn Gerardi was second, Kaylee Stover was 6th, Meranda Wright was 10th, Kenzie Stover 12th and Kylee Myers 13th.

Lick Creek heads to Marion next for the De Mattei-Elliott Cross Country Relays.