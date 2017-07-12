Lick Creek girls 14-0; conference title winners

The Lick Creek School girls’ basketball team improved to 14-0 by winning the Egyptian Junior High Conference.

The Lady Eagles defense has been hard to beat this year, the team’s coaches, Desiree Walter and Baylie Denny, said. The coaches credited the players with working hard to keep their undefeated season going.

In the first round of the conference tournament, Lick Creek defeated Joppa 52-20

Lick Creek was led by Kristen Edmonds with 15 points in the game. Brodie Denny scored 10 points.

Addison Denny added 9 points for the Lady Eagles. Gracie Cook scored 8, Erin Overstreet 6 and Danielle Dunaway and Macie George had 2 apiece to round out the scoring.

In the conference tournament championship game, Lick Creek edged New Simpson Hill 31-30.

Lick Creek was led by Kristen Edmonds in the championship game with 17 points. Next was Brodie Denny with 6. Addison Denny added 4 points for the Lady Eagles. Erin Overstreet and Kaylee Stover added 2 apiece to finish the scoring.

Lick Creek was scheduled to play Anna on Monday, Dec. 4, and Jonesboro on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Next up is Unity Christian on Thursday, today, and Sesser at the Rend Lake College Shootout on Friday, Dec. 8.