Lick Creek girls' track team wins Jonesboro-Goreville Invitational

The Lick Creek Lady Eagles won their season opener April 18 at the annual Jonesboro-Goreville Track Invitational.

The meet was run at the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School track.

With 12 teams on hand Lick Creek met the challenge with a convincing win. There were some very fine athletes on hand to provide an exciting track meet.

Team scores follow:

Lick Creek 125. Goreville 86. Unity Point 67. Anna 53. Jonesboro 53. Vienna 32. Cobden 14. Century 13. Shawnee 1. Dongola 0

Following are results for the Lady Eagles and how they placed:

High jump: Hannah Miller, 2nd place, 4’5”.

Long jump: Hannah Miller, 1st place, 15’2”; Shealyn Thorn, 4th place, 12’7”.

Shot put: Kristin Edmonds, 2nd place, 27’5”.

Hurdles: Miranda Miller, 2nd place, 19.16; Addison Denny, 3rd place, 19.44.

400 meter relay: A. Denny, M. Miller, J. Foster, K. Stover, 3rd place, 59.44.

400 meter run: Brodie Denny, 1st place, 106.5; Kristin Edmonds, 3rd place, 109.54.

1600 meter: Kyleigh Matuszewich, 1st place, 6:05; Julia Hall, 2nd place, 6:14.

800 meter varsity relay: A. Denny, M. Miller, J. Foster, Hannah Miller, 2nd place, 2:03.96

7th 100 meter: Kristin Edmonds, 3rd place, 14.23.

8th 100 meter: M. Miller, 5th place, 14.45.

800 meter: Brodie Denny, 1st place, 2:41; Kyleigh Matuszewich, 2nd place, 2.47.

1600 meter relay: J. Hall, H. Miller, K. Edmonds, B. Denny, 1st place, 4:42.93.