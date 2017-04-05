Lick Creek hosts invitational

Lick Creek School eased past rival Goreville to win the 65th Lick Creek Invitational Track Meet April 28.

It was a soggy day due to wet weather but the track was solid, but slick with some falls during the relays.

The meet started with the running events. The running events attracted 168 runners from eight schools. The excitement ran high as the young athletes anticipated their upcoming event.

Here’s how the Lick Creek participants scored by event:

Kindergarten boys: Cooper Knueven, 1st place 50 yard dash.

Kindergarten girls: Millie Morris, 2nd place; Emily Hunter, 4th place, 50 yard dash.

1st grade boys: Jace Holshouser, 4th place, 50 yard dash.

1st grade girls: Jennah Harrel, 1st place; Sophie Vaughn, 3rd place, 50 yard dash.

2nd grade boys: Hunter Craft, 4th place, 75 yard dash.

2nd grade girls: Jadyn Gerardi, 1st place; Kylee Myers, 5th place, 75 yard dash.

3rd grade boys: Chris Wright, 1st place, 75 yard dash.

3rd grade girls: Emily Kacinski, 4th place, 75 yard dash.

4th grade boys: Chris Wright, 2nd place; Luke Vaughn, 5th place, 100 yard dash.

4th grade girls: Kaitlyn Matuszewich, 5th place, 100 yard dash.

5th grade boys: J.J. Gerardi, 2nd place; Evan Hall, 3rd place, 100 yard dash.

4th grade boys: Luke Vaughn, 3rd place; Paxten Roberts, 4th place, 200 meter.

4th grade girls: Kayla Matuszewich, 5th place, 200 meter.

5th grade boys: Evan Hall, 3rd place; Payton Denny, 4th place, 200 meter.

5th grade girls: Meranda Wright, 1st place; Matti Houseman, 2nd place, 200 meter.

4th grade boys: Henry Hoehner, 5th place, 400 meter.

4th grade girls: Jadyn Gerardi, 2nd place, 400 meter.

5th grade boys: J.J. Gerardi, 1st place, 400 meter.

5th grade girls: Hailey Wright, 1st place; Matti Houseman, 4th place, 400 meter.

4th grade girls: Lick Creek 400 m relay, 3rd place, Brinley Corbit, Kenzie Stover, Macie Hoehner, Kaitlyn Matuszewich, 1:17.88.

4th grade boys: Lick Creek 400 m relay, 1st place, Luke Vaughn, Henry Hoehner, Paxten Roberts, Chris Wright, 1:14.24.

Team Scores

5th grade girls: Lick Creek 400 meter, 2nd place, Meranda Wright, Matti Houseman, Kaitlyn Matuszewich, Hailey Wright, 1:14.78.

5th grade boys: Lick Creek 400 meter, 1st place, Payton Denny, Lucas Hoehner, Evan Hall, J.J. Gerardi, 1:11.80.

4th grade co-ed: Lick Creek 400 meter, 1st place, Brinley Corbit, Luke Vaughn, Kayla Matuszewich, Chris Wright, 1:14.90.

5th grade co-ed: Lick Creek 400 meter, 2nd place, Matti Houseman, Payton Denny, Meranda Wright, Evan Hall, 1:11.62.

4th grade boys: Chris Wright, 3rd place, long jump, 9’ 6”.

5th grade boys: J.J. Gerardi, 2nd place, 12’4.5”. Payton Denny, 3rd place, 11’3.5”, long jump.

5th grade girls: Sammi Turner, 5th place, softball, 86’6”.

5th grade boys: Noah Cavin, 5th place, softball, 120’.

Team Scoring

Lick Creek, 134; Goreville, 123; Jonesboro, 84; New Simpson Hill, 61; Buncombe, 45; Dongola, 38; Shawnee, 30; Cypress, 29.