Lick Creek Lady Eagles cross country opens season with two wins

The Lick Creek School Lady Eagles cross country team started its 2017 season with two wins.

Pinckneyville 204 Invitational

Lick Creek competed at the Pinckneyville Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Lady Eagles came away with a victory. Lick Creek had 45 points, followed by Pinckneyville St. Bruno with 72, Carterville with 118, Red Bud at 157, and finishing fifth was Massac County with 177.

Lick Creek was led by Brodie Denny, who finished first, covering the 1.65 mile course in 10:04.

Next for the Eagles was 3rd grader Jadyn Gerardi, who finished 5th with a time of 11:04.

Addison Denny was 11th with a time of 11:37, followed by Kristin Edmonds at 13th, with a time of 11:43.

Rounding out the scoring for Lick Creek was Kaylee Stover, who finished 15th with a time of 11:58.

Smithton Invitational

Lick Creek made the two hour bus drive to Smithton Sept. 9 to run in the Smithton Invitational with some very big schools.

Lick Creek outpaced 20 other teams to come away with its second straight win.

Lick Creek finished with 46 points, followed by Wolf Branch with 68. Next was Smithton, with 99, followed by Good Shepherd Lutheran with 113, and rounding out the top five was Red Bud at 173.

Lick Creek was again led by Brodie Denny, who finished first running the 1.89 mile course in 11:48.

Jadyn Gerardi again finished 5th with a time of 13:02.

Next was Addison Denny in 9th, with a time of 13:25. Kristin Edmonds was 14th, with a time 14:11, followed by Kaylee Stover who was 17th with a time of 14:27.

“I am very proud of these girls and how they have run. They have worked very hard, and it just goes to show what hard work will do, being able to compete with schools with over 4,000 students,” Lick Creek coach Matt Denny said.

“We still have a lot of work to do to get where we need to be by the end of the year, but we are in a good spot right now.”

Lick Creek is scheduled to compete at Centralia on Sept. 18 and at Salem on Sept. 23.