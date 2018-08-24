Lick Creek softball opens with two wins

The Lick Creek School Lady Eagles softball team opened the 2018 season with a pair of wins.

Lick Creek won its season opener against Dongola 12-9.

Backed by strong pitching from Morgan Smith, who fanned 11 players, and outstanding fielding, the Lady Eagles started their season in mid-season form. There is no “I’ in team as all of the players contributed to the victory.

Lick Creek’s speed and quickness paid off as both the outfield and infield contributed with some very outstanding plays. The team only committed one error.

The team came out strong and stepped up as they scored six runs in the first two innings.

Dongola made a run in the first three innings, scoring four runs.

However, Lick Creek countered with two more insurance runs in the fourth to increase their lead to 8-4.

Both teams rounded out the game by scoring nine additional runs. The Lick Creek Lady Eagles played well down the stretch and kept their composure.

The Lick Creek Lady Eagles scored a 9-3 win over Unity Point.

The Lady Eagles started fast, scoring seven runs in the first two innings, while holding Unity Point to only three runs through three innings.

The Lady Eagles just kept fighting and picked up two additional runs in the fourth while holding Unity Point scoreless in the last four innings. Their attitude was to keep on playing hard and they didn’t have time to celebrate.

Lick Creek continued to play good defense and pulled out a nice win over a quality team. The players stepped up and played an inspired game.

Top hitters for Lick Creek are as follows: Brinley Corbit, 2-5; Matti Houseman, 3-5; Shea Thorn, 4-5; and Sammi Turner, 3-4.

Morgan Smith fanned 12 batters. Danielle Dunaway has done an admirable job catching the hard throwing Morgan Smith.