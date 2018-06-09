Lick Creek softball undefeated

The Lick Creek Lady Eagles softball team remained undefeated with a 4-0 record after recent action.

Behind the strong pitching of Morgan Smith, the Lady Eagles defeated a very fine New Simpson Hill team 15-11. The coaches felt good in recent games about the team’s chemistry and performance.

The game was played in extreme heat with a heat index close to 100 degrees.

Lick Creek came out in the first inning with intentions of setting the pace early in the game.

Brenley Corbit got the game started with a walk and a single by Matti Houseman. Following the hit by Houseman, Shea Thorn reached base on a fielder’s choice. Three stolen bases by Thorn and Houseman helped the Lady Eagles pick up two early runs on fly balls.

New Simpson Hill was held to one run as Morgan Smith picked up her first strike out. Following the strike out New Simpson Hill threatened to score, sending a runner from third who was thrown out at home by a block of the plate by catcher Danielle Dunaway.

The second inning wasn’t as kind to the Lady Eagles as they had two strikeouts and a ground out. Lick Creek stranded Kylie Tripp, who reached first on an error.

New Simpson Hill made a statement in the second inning as they were not intimidated by the Eagles. They started the inning on an error, followed by a pop fly error by Lick Creek that allowed New Simpson Hill to tie the game at 2 runs apiece.

The wheels came off the bus as the Lady Eagles allowed 3 additional runs on 2 pass balls and an inside the park home run by the Lady Mustangs.

With New Simpson Hill now leading 6-2 Lick Creek had to circle the wagons and show the Lick Creek savvy and fight back. It was showtime.

Lick Creek led off the 3rd with consecutive singles by Houseman and Thorn. Both Houseman and Thorn scored following 2 stolen bases and a pass ball. A single by Sammi Turner made the score 6-4 entering the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Lick Creek turned up the defensive pressure against New Simpson Hill in the bottom of the third inning. Smith whiffed two more batters to go along with some fielding, and held New Simpson Hill scoreless.

The Lady Eagles Kiley Dailey started the 4th inning with a walk. After reaching first, Dailey picked up 2 stolen bases and scored from third on a fly ball by Houseman.

New Simpson Hill remained ahead 6-5 entering the bottom half of the 4th as Tripp struck out, Houseman flied out and Hoehner was thrown out at first.

The bottom half of the 4th was three up and 3 down as Smith began her assault on New Simpson Hill’s batters. A fly out, strikeout and a ground out ended the Mustangs inning quickly.

Lick Creek had a super 5th inning offensively. Thorn, Smith, Hoehner, Corbit and Houseman all had singles. Adding insult to injury both Thorn and Smith picked up doubles in the same inning. The Lady Eagles exploded for 9 runs to take a commanding lead 13-6. Those scoring were as follows: pinch runner Lauren Ecker, Thorn (2), Turner, Dailey, Tripp, Hoehner, Corbit and Houseman.

New Simpson Hill was held to a single and a leadoff walk in the bottom of the 5th. Smith struck out the next three batters to send a message that the Eagles meant business.

Lick Creek picked up 2 additional insurance runs in the 6th and 7th innings. New Simpson Hill finally got some offense going scoring 5 runs over the remaining innings, as they came up short losing 15-11.

Top hitters: Brinley Corbit 3-3, Matti Houseman 3-3, Shea Thorn 3-3, Morgan Smith 2-2 and Kylie Tripp 2-3. Morgan Smith had 14 strikeouts, a season high for the talented 8th grader.