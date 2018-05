Lick Creek wins Shawnee track meet

Lick Creek, Shawnee and Century competed in a close track meet at Shawnee Elementary School in Wolf Lake.

After cancellations in 2016 and 2017 due to rain, the event took place Friday, May 11.

Lick Creek won the event over Century 85-78. Shawnee finished in a respectable third place with 65 points.

The following athletes from Lick Creek won first place ribbons:

4th, 5th grades, girls, boys

Long jump: Chris Wright, 11’8”, 4th grade event.

75 yard hurdles: Chris Wright, 11’0”.

100 yard dash: Chris Wright.

220 yard dash: Chris Wright.

440 yard dash: Henry Hoehner.

Co-ed 440 relay: Kylee Myers, Henry Hoehner, Lydia Jerrell, Chris Wright, 4th grade relay.

Long jump: Chris Wright, 13’2”, 5th grade event.

220 yard dash, Chris Wright, 5th grade event.

440 yard relay: Henry Hoehner, Chris Wright, Sandy Browning, Luke Vaughn, 5th grade relay.

220 yard dash: Kylee Myers.

220 yard dash: Kaitlyn Matuszewich.

Co-ed 440 relay: Luke Vaughn, Macie Hoehner, Brinley Corbit, Chris Wright, 5th grade relay.

440 yard relay: Macie Hoehner, Kaitlyn Matuszewich, Kayla Matuszewich, Brinley Corbit, 5th grade relay.

440 yard relay: Caden Cerney, Sandy Browning, Chris Wright, Henry Hoehner, 4th grade relay.

Those winning second place ribbons for Lick Creek included:

4th, 5th grades, girls, boys

Long jump: Sandy Browning, 9’10”.

440 yard dash: Jace Holshouser.

Long jump: Lydia Jerrell, 8’3”.

220 yard dash: Jennah Harrel.

440 yard dash: Kylee Myers, Lydia Jerrell, Elliot Cox, Molly Roach, 4th grade relay.

Long jump: Luke Vaughn, 11’6”.

Softball throw: Luke Vaughn, 118’6”.

75 yard hurdles: Luke Vaughn, 13.46.

220 yard dash: Luke Vaughn.

440 yard dash: Luke Vaughn.

Softball throw: Brinley Corbit, 83’5”.

Long jump: Kaitlyn Matuszewich, 10’1”.

100 yard dash: Kayla Matuszewich.

220 yard dash: Brinley Corbit.

440 yard dash: Kayla Matuszewich.