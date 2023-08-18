Little Wildcat cheerleading clinic set

A Little Wildcat Cheerleading Clinic with a Barbie theme is planned at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

The camp is for those ages pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.

The cost will be $40 per participant, which includes a t-shirt, bow and a picture in a Barbie photo booth.

Registration is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the A-JCHS track.

The schedule for the clinic, which will be at the A-JCHS track, includes:

Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., cheer/athletic Barbie.

Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., pink and white.

Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., professional Barbie.

Sept. 1, perform at A-J home football game.

More information is available by calling or texting Kaelynn Bracken at 989-889-9841.