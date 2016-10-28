Local inducted to school’s hall of fame

Dave Fombelle of Anna has been inducted into the Argenta Oreana High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

“It’s quite an honor,” said Fombelle, co-owner of the Blue Boar Restaurant near Anna with his son, Bob.

Fombelle is the school’s third leading all-time scorer. He also posted one of the highest, if not actually the highest, shooting percentages of all-time at the school.

Fombelle said at least half of the shots he took were from the 3-point range. However, there was no 3-point shot when he played or his point total would have been much higher.

Fombelle played from the 1957 to 1961 seasons for Agenta Oreana and received four letters in basketball, as well as baseball. He also lettered three seasons in track.

His son, Bob, was the starting fullback on the 1984 A-J state championship football team, but Dave said Argenta Oreana didn’t have football so he couldn’t compete.

Fombelle said he was very fortunate to have been able to participate at all in sports because he contracted polio when he was 10-years old. Because of that setback, he worked extra hard to overcome the affliction and to be able to compete.

He played his freshman year in basketball at the University of Illinois before a knee injury ended his career.