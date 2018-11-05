Major project slated at four-way stop

Plans for an upcoming major street project were discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was held Tuesday evening, May 1, at Anna City Hall.

City administrator Steve Guined reported that E.T. Simonds Construction Co. has been awarded the bid for a major project at the four-way stop in the heart of downtown Anna.

Work is scheduled to begin following an Annabelle Festival which is planned June 8-9 in Anna. Guined noted that the start of the project could be pushed back to July.

The work is expected to take about seven days to complete.

The work will have a major impact on traffic flow through one of Anna’s busiest intersections. Traffic will be detoured while the work is being done.

In related business, the city administrator reported that work was planned to replace a collapsed culvert on Jefferson Street. (The work was underway this week and was expected to take three days to complete.)

In other business at last week’s meeting, Anna Police Chief Mike Hunter and city zoning inspector Gary Rider asked the council to consider action which would streamline fines for a variety of violations related to municipal ordinances. Rider also is the city’s fire chief.

City attorney John Foley will work with Hunter and Rider to draft a schedule of fees.