Marion outscores A-J in third-place game at West Frankfort Classic

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team lost 65-51 to Marion in the third place game at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic Saturday, Jan. 20.

Jake Parr, who was named to the all-tournament team, led the Wildcats with 19 points and 7 rebounds.

Logan Sawyer added 10 points and 4 rebounds. Noah McFarland had 9 points. Sheldon McGrath had 7 points and 6 rebounds. Blake Pena had 4 points. Ross Pinnon had 2 points and 2 rebounds.

A-J, which finished in fourth place, was 18 of 31 in shot attempts from the floor, 2 of 13 from 3-point range and 9 of 19 from the free throw line.

Marion was 25 of 37 in shot attempts from the floor, 3 of 12 from 3-point range and 6 of 12 from the charity stripe.

Eldorado 57, A-J 52: The Wildcats played the tournament champion and undefeated Eagles close throughout the game earlier on Saturday.

Parr led the way with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Sawyer had 9 points and 4 rebounds.

Pinnon added 9 points. Pena had 7 points. McGrath had 6 points and a rebound. McFarland had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Jacob Zimmerman had 3 points and 3 rebounds. Carson Reynolds had 3 points.

A-J was 10 of 26 from the floor, 7 of 19 from 3-point range and 11 of 17 from the charity stripe.

The Eagles, who improved to 21-0 for the season, were 16 of 35 in shot attempts from the field, 4 of 12 from 3-point range and 13 of 22 from the free throw line.

A-J 62, Christopher 45: The Wildcats took over in the second quarter in the win at the Classic on Friday, Jan. 19.

Parr had 21 points and 4 rebounds to lead A-J. McFarland had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Sawyer added 6 points and 3 rebounds. Reynolds had 6 points and a rebound.

Zimmerman had 5 points and a rebound. Noah Smith had 5 points and 2 rebounds. Tyler Smith had 4 points. McGrath had 2 points and a rebound. Pena had 2 points and 2 rebounds.

A-J was 20 of 32 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 18 from 3-point range and 7 of 10 from the free throw line.

The Bearcats were 13 of 34 in shot attempts from the floor, 4 of 13 from 3-point range and 7 of 16 from the charity stripe.

A-J 55, West Frankfort 51: The Wildcats outscored the Redbirds 7-3 in overtime to post their first win at the Classic on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Parr had 18 points and 12 rebounds for A-J. Pinnon had 8 points and 4 rebounds. Pena had 8 points and a rebound. Sawyer had 6 points and 4 rebounds.

McGrath had 5 points and 4 rebounds. Noah Smith had 5 points and a rebound. Reynolds had 3 points. McFarland had 2 points.

A-J was 15 of 27 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 15 from 3-point range and 10 of 17 from the charity stripe.

The Redbirds were 13 of 32 in shot attempts from the floor, 7 of 22 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

A-J, 15-6, is scheduled to play Friday at home against Nashville and Saturday at home against West Frankfort.