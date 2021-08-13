Masks will be required for indoor IHSA events

The following announcement was posted on the Illinois High School Association website:

On August 4, 2021, Governor Pritzker announced an update to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) All-Sports Policy that will require masks to be worn for all indoor IHSA athletic events regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

This mask directive for indoor athletic events applies to student-athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel, and fans.

This masking mandate applies to all IHSA fall sport practices and contests that are conducted indoors.

Swimmers and divers do not have to wear masks while competing, but must adhere to the policy at all other times.

The masking directive also applies to any winter or spring IHSA sports that may be conducting open gyms, general conditioning, or weightlifting indoors.

There are no restrictions to scheduling or spectator limitations as a result of today’s announcement, nor are there any changes to the IHSA calendar for any sports.

“Today’s announcement will not deter us from our mission of safely offering high school student-athletes in Illinois the opportunity to participate in sports and activities,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson.

“Illinois high school student-athletes and coaches have been resilient in dealing with myriad mitigations and unexpected changes over the past year. We hope all Illinoisans do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can quickly move beyond this and remove masks from indoor athletic events.”