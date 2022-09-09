Home / Home

Massac County to host A-J

Fri, 09/09/2022 - 12:29pm admin
Wildcats football team in action tonight

Massac County, 1-1, is scheduled to host Anna-Jonesboro, 0-2, Friday, Sept. 9, in high school football action. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Patriot coach Jason Roper said the two teams are similar and don’t have a high number of experienced players this season. Both teams finished 4-5 last year. 

Massac County defeated Ballard Memorial of Kentucky last Friday, 59-38. The Patriots won their opening game with a forfeit win over Fulton, Ky.

“We do match up with them,” A-J head football coach Brett Detering said. “I hope we have a much better showing than we’ve had this season.”

Senior Brody Smallman is the quarterback for Massac County. Senior Ross Ryder and juniors Jacob Smith and Dylan Fairchild are in the backfield. Senior Tyrus Riley is a top receiver.

