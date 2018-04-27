Matlock, Johnson post no-hitters for Shawnee

The Shawnee High School baseball team won a pair of games in recent action.

Shawnee 20, Meridian 0: Trenton Matlock tossed a no-hitter to lead the host Redskins to the South Egyptian Conference win Thursday, April 19.

Matlock gave up no walks and had 11 strikeouts.

Trace Faire was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and 7 RBIs to lead Shawnee at the plate. Chapman Hill was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Nicholas Rose was 3-for-4 with 2 doubles.

Kaden Baltzell was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, RBI and scored 3 runs. Matlock was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Caleb Nicholson was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Nick McAlister was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Shawnee 21, Dongola 0: Dawson Johnson fired a no-hitter to lead the host Redskins to the conference win Monday, April 16. Johnson had 10 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Faire was 2-for-3 with 2 doubles and 5 RBIs. Rose was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Matlock was 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs and scored 4 runs. Baltzell, Justin Kaufman and Nicholson were each 1-for-2. Johnson was 1-for-3.

Shawnee, 2-6, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Meridian.