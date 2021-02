The annual meeting of the Ebenezer Hall Cemetery board has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 pm.

The meeting will be at the Yvonne Graham home at 5225 New Saratoga Rd in Anna.

For more information, call 833-6553 or 614-2091.

In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled for March 1 at the same time and location.