Meisenheimer Stables honored at racking horse winter meeting

Union County resident Lance Meisenheimer has returned from the racking horse industry’s winter meeting in Huntsville, Ala., where the riders and horses are honored for high point awards for showing the past year at racking horse shows.

Meisenheimer Stables of Union County was very surprised to have received so many honors for its horses.

The horse named Pumped Up Kicks, a gray roan, won three awards in his division of showing, including horse of the year.

“Kicks” as he is called at home, was also reserve world grand champion during the world championship show in September.

Another horse, a mare named I’m Lucky in the Sky, won a high point award in her division. She was the world grand champion in her division in September at the championship horse show.

Meisenheimer also received a big honor when he was named performance high point amateur of the year.

Meisenheimer Stables is starting to prepare for the 2017 season, which will be starting in April.

There will be a few changes this year, as Reece Lofton will be showing her new horse; this is the first full season for her to show. She is the third generation of the Meisenheimer family to show racking horses.