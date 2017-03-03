Home / Sports / Meridian defeats Cobden at regional tournament

Meridian defeats Cobden at regional tournament

Fri, 03/03/2017 - 9:59am admin

Meridian pulled ahead early and held on for a 73-64 win over Cobden in the Class 1A high school boys’ basketball regional tournament hosted by the Appleknockers Thursday, Feb. 23.

John Russell led the Cobden team with 17 points and 6 rebounds.

Clayton Eck added 14 points and 4 rebounds. Karl Evans had 13 points and 4 rebounds.

Austin Lewey had 9 points and 2 rebounds. Zane Nance had 6 points and a rebound.

Dylan Duty had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Connor Allen had 2 points.

Cobden out-rebounded Meridian 29-27 and had 19 turnovers, compared to the Bobcats’ 18.

Cobden finished its season at 11-17 overall.

