Meridian outscores Dongola

Meridian rolled to a 52-26 win over Dongola in an elimination game at the Lady Bobcats regional tournament in girls’ high school basketball Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Makenzie Prout had 17 points to lead the Lady Demons. Tiffany Shirkey added 14 points, Barb Gorst and Kylie Flores 3 apiece and Delaney Cummins 2.

Dongola 52, Joppa 26: The Lady Demons advanced in the tournament with the win in first-round action Monday, Feb. 6.

Prout scored 22 points to lead Dongola. Shirkey added 14 points, Cummins 12 and Gorst and Flores with 2 apiece.

Dongola finished its season at 8-13 overall.