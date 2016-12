Visiting Meridian pulled ahead in the first quarter on its way to a 49-34 win over host Cobden in South Egyptian Conference high school boys’ basketball Tuesday, Dec. 13.

John Russell had 11 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Appleknockers.

Clayton Eck had 7 points and 7 rebounds. Austin Lewey had 7 points and 4 rebounds.

Dylan Lewey had 4 points and 2 rebounds. Hayden Young had 3 points and 3 rebounds.