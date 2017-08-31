Murphysboro football team young squad with only four seniors

The Murphysboro High School football team finished 4-5 last season.

The team, which travels to Anna-Jonesboro this Friday, will be dominated by sophomores and juniors.

“We’re young,” Murphysboro football coach Gary Carter said. “We’ve only got four seniors.”

Game time is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH Radio in Anna.

The Red Devils opened their season last week with a 21-6 loss to Carbondale. The game was the 100th matchup involving the two Jackson County teams.

Although they are young, Anna-Jonesboro coach Brett Detering noted that Murphysboro had previous success at the lower levels.

“They’ve had good success with their juniors and sophomores classes,” Detering said.

Quarterbacking Murphysboro is junior Gavin Topp, 6-1, 160 pounds. He was 6 for 12 passing for 70 yards against Carbondale.

Junior Cory Blythe, 5-6, 170 pounds, led the rushing attack against the Terriers with 137 yards in 24 carries. Other backfield threats are sophomore Jake Hoppenstedt, 5-9, 160 pounds, who added 25 yards rushing. Senior Brandon Caldwell, 5-11, 165 pounds, had 12 yards rushing.

One of the top receivers for the Red Devils was Caldwell, who had two receptions for 27 yards.

Some top offensive linemen are seniors Clayton Berger, 6-2, 305 pounds, and Marcus Gilmore, 6-1, 195 pounds, and junior Ryan Karg, 6-1, 185 pounds.

Some key defensive players are sophomore Zane Caraway, 5-8, 190 pounds; and juniors Kenny Peterien, 5-10, 190 pounds, Jared Lawrence, 6-1, 165 pounds, and Mo Valliant, 6-1, 255 pounds.