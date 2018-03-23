Murphysboro outscores Cobden

Trailing 3-2 until the 6th inning, Cobden lost 12-2 to host Murphysboro in high school softball Friday, March 16.

Meredith Flamm was 2-for-3 with a triple to lead the Appleknockers at the plate.

Megan Rhodes was 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Lauren Sweitzer had an RBI.

Flamm pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed 6 hits to go with 2 walks and a strikeout.

Molly Ellis pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed 4 hits to go with a walk and no strikeouts.

Cobden, 0-1, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Pinckneyville and Friday at Carrier Mills.