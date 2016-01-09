Murphysboro slated to host A-J Friday; looks to rebound

Murphysboro lost to Jackson County rival Carbondale 14-13 in its 2016 season opener and is slated to host Anna-Jonesboro Friday, Sept. 2.

The game is set to start at 7 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

“I thought Murphysboro should have won the game,” A-J football coach Brett Detering said. “They’ve got fast running backs and their fullback pounds it up the middle.”

The Red Devils rushed for 177 yards against the Terriers. Senior fullback Cole McNitt, 5-11, 190 pounds, led the way with 64 yards rushing in 19 carries.

Senior running back Brandon Graeff, 6-1, 165 pounds, rushed for 61 yards and junior running back Brandon Caldwell, 5-10, 160 pounds, added 37 yards rushing.

Quarterbacking Murphysboro is sophomore Gavin Topp, 6-1, 150 pounds. He attempted four passes and failed to connect on any.

Top offensive linemen are seniors Devan Austin, 5-10, 190 pounds, and Dalton Grammer, 6-2, 245 pounds, and junior Clayton Berger, 6-1, 290 pounds.

Top defensive players are linebackers Graeff and McNitt, senior linemen Noah Barnes, 5-11, 210 pounds, and Grammer.

“Last week we shot ourselves in the foot,” Murphysbor coach Gary Carter said. “We’ve got to come out and execute.”

Carter said the Red Devils had several motion and offsides penalties in the loss to the Terriers.

Carter said he’s not concerned about the Wildcats.

“We’re got to come out and take care of what we do,” he said. “We have to create turnovers and take care of our end. We can’t keep making those mental mistakes.”