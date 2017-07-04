Nashville 9, A-J 5 in recent action

Nashville scored two runs in the first inning on its way to a 9-5 win over host Anna-Jonesboro in Southern Illinois River-to-River Mississippi Division high school softball action Monday, April 3.

Jasmin Foster was 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs to lead the Wildcats. Makenzie Carter was 2-for-4 with a home run.

Hailley Abernathy was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Payton Alsip and Morgan Wendling were each 1-for-3. Lexi Macy was 1-for-4 with a double.

Carter and Britni Helton pitched in the loss, combining to scatter 11 hits.

Despite a constant rain during the afternoon of the game, the field was covered with a tarp and the rain stopped at game time so they could play.

A-J fell to 5-3 overall.