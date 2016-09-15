Home / Sports / Nashville defeats A-J in girls’ golf

Thu, 09/15/2016 - 12:09pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ golf team lost 178-193 to Nashville at the Union County Country Club course in Anna Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Tanner Stadelbacher shot 44 to lead the Lady Wildcats. Connar Hadley was next  with 48, followed by Meghan Smith 50, Chelsea Reinier 51, Hailley Abernathy 53 and Emma Ray 61. A-J’s Tobie Treece, whose score didn’t count, finished with 61.

Cobden’s Molly Ellis shot 49. Cobden didn’t have enough players competing to make a team.

