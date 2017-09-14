Nashville next for A-J

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team begins Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division play at home this Friday against Nashville.

“The next five weeks, we will see how the conference shapes out,” said A-J football coach Brett Detering, whose team begins a five game conference run.

The Hornets enter the game with a 1-2 record to face the undefeated Wildcats, who are 3-0.

Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The Pit. The game will be broadcast on WIBH radio in Anna.

Nashville has lost to Wesclin 34-27 Friday and to Carlyle 34-27. The Hornets have a 17-12 win over Massac County.

Nashville is led at quarterback by senior Cameron Parker, 6-3, 180 pounds.

In the Hornets’ win over Massac County, Parker rushed for 136 yards in 23 carries. He had 35 yards rushing against Wesclin.

Detering said the Hornets have the potential for some big plays on offense.

“They’ve got the ability to get some big plays on you,” he said. “They run more of a spread offense.”