New A-JCHS softball coach has high hopes for Lady Wildcats

First year Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball coach Rodney Seip has high hopes for the Lady Wildcats this spring.

Seip said the squad is looking “real good” in practice and added: “I’m real excited about the team. We have a lot of experience coming back along with talent.”

The new coach inherits several players from last year’s 7-21 team.

Seip plans to have three starting pitchers in the rotation with senior Makenzie Carter, junior Britney Helton and sophomore Morgan Wendling. Sophomore Ally Williams will also serve as a backup hurler.

Rounding out the infield at first base should be senior Madi Bigler or sophomore Abby Williams, second base will be either juniors Payton Alsip or Jasmin Foster, third base is senior Kenzie Conway and at shortstop is senior Katie Williams.

Hailley Abernathy will be handling catching duties with backup from sophomore Nicole Nance and freshman Toby Treece, who will also see outfield duty.

When not pitching, either Wendling or Helton will be in left field, juniors Lexi Macy in center field and Lexi Smith in right field.

Sophomore Julia Ellis will either be in the outfield or infield.

“The girls are working really hard in practice,” Seip said. “They did a lot of work on their own this past winter, too.”

Seip knows the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division race will be competitive.

“We play a really tough schedule in our conference,” he said. “But if we play the way I think we will, we’ve got a real good chance to win several of those games.”

The Lady Wildcats have a meet the team program planned to begin at noon Saturday at the Jonesboro School softball diamond. The team plans to furnish a meal for the team and fans. An intrasquad softball game will follow.

The Lady Wildcats open their season Tuesday, March 14, at home against Johnston City.