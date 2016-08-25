New Shawnee coach prepares for opener

The Shawnee High School baseball team was senior laden last season.

“Our seniors were really good last year,” Shawnee first-year coach T.C. Schaefer said. “But now it’s these kids turn. I think we’ll be competitive.”

Schaefer is a former Shawnee junior high school baseball coach.

“I’ve been fortunate to have been associated with several good coaches from around the area,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer said most of Shawnee’s players return with experience from playing summer baseball on traveling and Khoury league teams.

“We’re going to be a young team,” Schaefer said.

The lone senior on the squad is third baseman/outfielder Nate Baltzell.

Juniors in the mix are catcher Shannon Crane; outfielders Dalton Mayberry, Chapman Hill, Casey Baltzell; infielder/pitcher Dawson Johnson; and infielder/outfielder/pitcher Trace Faire.

Sophomore candidates are infielder Nick Rose and infielder/outfielder Michael DeRossett.

Freshmen hopefuls are infielders Ryan Schaefer and Coby McLane and outfielders Jesse Ellet and Nick McAlister.

Schaefer is looking for pitching depth to come from Crane, Schaefer, McLane, Casey Baltzell and Faire.

“What I do like about them is they do everything that I ask them,” Schaefer said. “I’m really excited about the season.”

Schaefer said the weather has not cooperated because of the continual rain and it’s been hard to get practice in on muddy field conditions.

The Redskins are scheduled to open their season at home against Century on Tuesday, Aug. 30.