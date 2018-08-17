Nile Chotner adds to 2018 record season

Anna Blue Dolphins swim team member Nile Chotner set another record at the SISL championships that were held in Anna on July 28.

Earlier in the 2018 season, Nile broke the 11-12-year-old 50 fly and 100 IM records.

During the 2018 championships, Nile broke his own record in the 50 fly with a 34.06 and the 50 back with a 36.82 that was set in 1994 by Matt Goddard.

Nile has been a part of the Anna Blue Dolphins since he was 5 years old.

He holds 22 total team records and one SISL record. From 2011 through 2016, he competed year-round for the Saluki Swim Club and will return to the club this fall.