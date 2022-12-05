NubAbility golf scramble set in Marion

NubAbility Athletics Foundation is planning to have a golf scramble Sunday, May 15, at Marion.

Registration opens at 11 a.m. The scramble’s shotgun start is at 1:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the Tee Off Fore Nub Kids fundraiser will go towards sports camps for limb-different children, including NubAbility’s July All Sports camp, which is expected to bring 200 children and their families to Southern Illinois.

NubAbility is a 501(c)3 charity that helps children with limb loss gain confidence and courage through instruction in 22 organized and outdoor sports.

Registration information is available online at https://www.universe.com/tee-off-fore-nub-kids.

More information about NubAbility and its programs can be found online at www.nubability.org, by calling 618-357-1394 or by email at info@nubability.org.