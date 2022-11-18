One starter returns for Cobden boys’ basketball

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team returns one starter from last year’s 22-9 squad.

“We will be inexperienced, but we’ve got good numbers,” first-year head coach Karl Sweitzer said. “It’s hard to tell a lot now, but our practices have been competitive.”

The lone returning starter is 6-6 senior forward Tyler Franklin.

Another player returning with some varsity experience is 6-0 senior guard Brady Bundren.

Other seniors are 6-3 forward Keven Webb, 5-10 forward Xach Roberts and 5-8 guard Brandon Fuentes.

Juniors are 6-1 guard Mitchell Howell and 6-1 guard Jeff Kuhn.

Sophomores in the mix are 5-10 forward Aron Funes and 6-0 forward Thomas Coleman.

“It will be an adjustment,” Sweitzer said. “It’s my first time coaching varsity and I’m looking forward to it and it should be exciting.”

The Appleknockers are scheduled to begin the season Monday, Nov. 21, at the Elverado Tournament.