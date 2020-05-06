Pandemic brings end to summer swim team, ball seasons in county

The coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of two summer sports programs in Union County.

Union County SIBSA summer ballgames have been cancelled.

The Blue Dolphins swim team of Union County also has seen its season cancelled. The swim team hosts its home meets at the Anna City Pool.

SIBSA

SIBSA posted the following announcement about the 2020 season on social media:

“It is with great sadness that we must report that our 2020 season has been officially cancelled.

Under direction of the State of Illinois, we are not allowed to have games during the current phase 3.

“It has also been expressed that moving into phase 4 will likely be a lengthy process.

“Given the timeline and regulations put forth by the state, we feel we are left with no other choice but to cancel.

“Please know that we have waited as long as possible with the hope to see you all back on the fields.

“We are disappointed for our community but know this is the best decision for the health and safety of our players and families.

“We are currently working on a plan to issue refunds to those that do not wish to carry their fee over to next year’s season. Please be patient with us as this will take some time to prepare.”

Anna Blue Dolphins

The Anna Blue Dolphins in mid-May posted the following statement about the 2020 season on social media:

“The SISL league met tonight and it was decided that the swim season is officially called off for 2020.

“Everyone was sad to have to make the decision but it was a unanimous vote by all teams. With all the questions surrounding pools be able to open, it isn’t possible to plan a swim season.

“We will miss swimming with you and hope you all continue to stay healthy!”