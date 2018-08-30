Pilot Fever Basketball Showcase set

A Cairo alumni Pilot Fever Basketball Showcase is planned Sunday, Sept. 2. Tip off is set for 2:30 p.m. at Cairo High School.

Club Elite 1 Inc. is teaming up with Cairo High School athletics to host the Labor Day weekend event.

Several alumni are scheduled to compete, including former NBA player Tyrone Nesby, Illinois Hall of Famer Michael Ayers and many others.

Illinois Hall of Fame coaches Billy Chumbler and Larry Baldwin are scheduled to be on hand, as are other alumni guests.

Tickets for the event are $3 for students and $5 for adults.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Cairo High School basketball, a scholarship for the Cairo School District and future activities in the community.

The Cairo Booster Club plans to have concessions.