Pitching seen as key for Dongola softball

Pitching will be the key to how the Dongola High School softball team does this spring.

Starting senior pitcher Megan Michaels suffered a knee injury in volleyball and is not expected to be back on the field until sometime in April. Freshman Megan Theis will take over the pitching duties until then.

“If she throws strikes, we will be decent,” Dongola softball coach Barry Keller said.

Other seniors in the lineup are utility player Desiree Evans, shortstop/catcher Kereh Cooley, pitcher/utility player Gracie Kern and utility player Alexis Woodworth.

Only two juniors are on the squad and include third baseman Delaney Cummins and shortstop/catcher McKenzie Prout.

Sophomore hopefuls are utility player Haley O’Dea, second base/outfielder Ashley Sullens and outfielders Journee Rushing and McKenzie Rowan.

Theis is the lone freshman on the squad.

Keller sees Century and Cobden as two of the top teams in the South Egyptian Conference, but looks to other teams possibly being in the league race as well.

The Lady Demons open their season at home against Gallatin County on Friday, March 17.