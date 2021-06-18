Home / Home

Players earn SEC recognition

Fri, 06/18/2021 - 9:55am admin

Players from three Union County high schools have received South Egyptian Conference 2021 postseason honors.

Cobden High School’s Noah Franklin was named as the boys’ basketball player of the year in the conference.

Cobden’s Brock Reynolds, Nolan Hand and Noah Franklin were all-conference first team selections. Tyler Franklin was named second team.

Cobden’s Mackenzie Howell, who had a .600 shooting percentage, was named to the girls’ first team. Teammate Emily White, who had a .429 shooting percentage, was a second team selection.

Dongola’s Maddie Keller was a first team pick. Teammate Brooklyn Hogue was named to the second team.

