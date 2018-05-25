Pope County defeats Cobden in title game

The host Cobden High School softball team lost 5-2 to Pope County in the Class 1A softball regional championship game Saturday, May 19.

Lauren Sweitzer was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Appleknockers. Meredith Flamm was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Aubrey Fisher was 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Brook Bailey was 1-for-3.

Molly Ellis and Flamm pitched in the loss. Ellis pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up 4 hits to go with 5 walks and 3 strikeouts. Flamm pitched 1 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit to go with a walk and a strikeout.

Cobden 13, Egyptian 0: Flamm tossed a two-hitter to lead host Cobden to the first-round regional win Wednesday, May 16. She had a walk and 9 strikeouts.

Bailey was 2-for-3 with an RBI and 5 stolen bases. Ellis was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Sweitzer was 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI. Alaina Hartline was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Lexi Miller was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Jenna Hartline was 1-for-2. Flamm was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Cobden finished 11-12 overall.