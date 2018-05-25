Home / Sports / Pope County defeats Cobden in title game
Host Cobden and Pope County played for an Illinois High School Association Class 1A softball regional tournament championship last Saturday afternoon. Pope County, which was at bat when the picture was taken, scored a 5-2 victory in the title game.Meredith Flamm tossed a two-hitter to lead Cobden to a 13-0 victory over Egyptian Wednesday, May 16, in first-round action at an Illinois High School Association Class 1A regional softball tournament which was hosted by the Union County school.

Fri, 05/25/2018 - 1:26pm admin

The host Cobden High School softball team lost 5-2 to Pope County in the Class 1A softball regional championship game Saturday, May 19.

Lauren Sweitzer was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Appleknockers. Meredith Flamm was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Aubrey Fisher was 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Brook Bailey was 1-for-3.

Molly Ellis and Flamm pitched in the loss. Ellis pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up 4 hits to go with 5 walks and 3 strikeouts. Flamm pitched 1 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit to go with a walk and a strikeout.

Cobden 13, Egyptian 0: Flamm tossed a two-hitter to lead host Cobden to the first-round regional win Wednesday, May 16. She had a walk and 9 strikeouts.

Bailey was 2-for-3 with an RBI and 5 stolen bases. Ellis was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Sweitzer was 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI. Alaina Hartline was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Lexi Miller was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Jenna Hartline was 1-for-2. Flamm was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Cobden finished 11-12 overall.  

