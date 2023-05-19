Pope County tops Cobden

The host Cobden High School baseball team lost its final regular season game 7-4 to Pope County Tuesday, May 9.

Dawson Short was 1-for-3 to lead Cobden’s hitting. Matthew Howell was 1-for-4.

Tyler Franklin and Short pitched in the loss. Franklin pitched 4 innings and didn’t allow a hit to go with 6 walks and 4 strikeouts. Short pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed 7 hits to go with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Cobden, 7-4, plays in the Hardin County Class 1A regional against Crab Orchard Friday, May 19.