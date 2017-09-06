Power Camp registration underway

Registration is open for a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp which is set this summer in Anna.

The camp is planned July 5-7 at Anna Junior High School. The camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Registration information can be found online at http://sifca.org/powercamps.php.

Power Camps are free, three-day athletic camps offered during the summer for boys and girls in Southern Illinois who are entering grades 5, 6, 7 and 8 in the fall of 2017.

Student athletes and coaches from area high schools and Southern Illinois University will provide sports instruction and leadership for the camp.