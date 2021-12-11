Practice underway for A-J girls’ basketball team

Practice for the 2021-2022 high school basketball season has started and Anna-Jonesboro head girls’ basketball coach Matt Denny likes what he sees so far.

“This is the best first week of practice I’ve had,” Denny said. “If we stay healthy, we’ll be fine this season.”

The Lady Wildcats finished 7-5 during the spring in a season which was shortened because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Two senior starters returning from that team are 5-6 guard Marlee Smith and 5-9 forward Addison Denny.

The other senior on the squad is 5-8 forward Darci McMahan.

Juniors are 5-1 guard Brodie Denny, 5-8 guard Jenna Sadler and 6-0 center Marcie George.

Sophomores include 5-4 guard Peyton Samuels, 5-6 guard Meme Harris, 5-8 forward Alex Keller, 5-8 forward Hannah Webb, 5-6 guard Riley Cruse and 5-1 guard Ava Alsip.

Freshmen are 5-6 guard Ariana Turner, 5-5 guard Savannah Smith, 5-9 forward Ruby Yates, 5-6 guard Zoe Jones, 5-6 guard Olivia Schaefer, 5-6 guard Pete Harris and 5-4 guard Katelynne Heinrichs.

“We have a bunch of young kids who will have to get some varsity minutes,” Denny said.

The Lady Wildcats open their season Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Carbondale.

“This is the toughest schedule I have faced since I’ve been coaching,” Denny said.

Following the Carbondale game, A-J plays Herrin, Nashville and then competes in the Harrisburg Tournament.