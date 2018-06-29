Home / Sports / Ralls, Osman All-South players

Ralls, Osman All-South players

Fri, 06/29/2018 - 6:38pm admin

Two players from the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team have been selected as members of the Southern Illinois Coaches Association All-South high school baseball team.

The Wildcat players were graduating seniors Hunter Ralls and Bryce Osman. 

Both have received baseball scholarships and will continue playing at the collegiate level. 

Ralls will be at John A. Logan Community College in Carterville. Osman will be at Millikin University in Decatur.

